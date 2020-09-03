Police: One man shot, killed at Whitehaven gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been shot and killed at a gas station in Whitehaven.
Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Marathon gas station in the area of Elvis Presley and Whitaker Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a black Infinity. The suspects were seen heading westbound on Whitaker.
