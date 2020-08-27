Police: One man shot in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in Oakhaven.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Sugar Creek Road near Birdsong Ferry Road.

Memphis Police say no condition report is available at this time.

There is also no word on what led to this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

