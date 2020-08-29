Police: One man killed, one woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed and one woman was injured in a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday morning.

At just before 6 AM, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Southbridge Street near Forest View Drive. Police say officers found one man and pronounced him dead on the scene.

At 5:33 am, officers responded to a shooting at t 3239 Southbridge St.

One male victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female was taken to St. Francis by private vehicle.

The complainant advised armed black males occupying a black SUV were firing shots. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 29, 2020

A woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Police did not release information on her condition.

The 911 caller reportedly told police armed men in a black SUV were firing shots.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.