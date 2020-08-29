Police: One man killed, one woman injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was killed and one woman was injured in a shooting in Parkway Village Saturday morning.
At just before 6 AM, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Southbridge Street near Forest View Drive. Police say officers found one man and pronounced him dead on the scene.
A woman was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Police did not release information on her condition.
The 911 caller reportedly told police armed men in a black SUV were firing shots.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
