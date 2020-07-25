Police: One man injured in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was injured in a shooting in southwest Memphis Friday night.

Officers reportedly found the victim on West Armstrong Road off of Horn Lake Road. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

