MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in South Memphis.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at Belmar Street near Fernwood Avenue.
Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was given.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Police: One man injured in South Memphis shooting
- Truck splattered with yellow paint when road stripes fail to dry
- FIRST ON 12 NEWS: One-on-one with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy
- Nearly a dozen cars burglarized at Cordova hotel
- Man arrested in connection with deadly Hickory Hill shooting