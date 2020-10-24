Police: One man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in South Memphis.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Belmar Street near Fernwood Avenue.

Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was given.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting call at 1967 Belmar. One male victim was located. He is being transported in critical condition to ROH.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 24, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.