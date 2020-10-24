Police: One man injured in South Memphis shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in South Memphis.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Belmar Street near Fernwood Avenue.

Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information was given.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News