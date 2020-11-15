Police: One injured in shooting in apartment complex near the airport

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been injured in a shooting in an apartment complex near the airport.

Police responded to a shooting in the Hillview Apartments on West Hillview Drive. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information was given.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News