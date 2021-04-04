Police: One dead, seven injured in Franklin crash

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Franklin are investigating an Easter Sunday crash that left one person dead and seven others injured.

According to police, the crash involved two cars and happened at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Royal Oaks Blvd. Eight people were taken to three different hospitals and one person has since died.

Police issued the following statement regarding the deadly crash.

“Our prayers are with the involved families and their loved ones, and our hearts are heavy with the seriousness of such tragedy on this Easter Sunday.“

No other information was released.