Police: One critically injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been injured in a shooting in Raleigh.

Officers responded to report of a shooting on Ridgestone Drive near Ridgemont Avenue, in the Keystone Landing Apartments. Police made the scene at around 11:15 a.m.

Police say one man was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police say no suspect information is available.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.