BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The officer was identified as Matt Davis, according to Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney.

Davis is in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times, according to Delaney.

Matt Duckworth contributed to this story.

Previous story:

One police officer was injured, and another man killed, in a shooting in Bowling Green on Thursday.

Kentucky State Police said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. The Bowling Green officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another man was pronounced deceased by the Warren County coroner. We do not know that man’s identity or the circumstances of his death.

FOX 56 will update you when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.

Previous story:

An officer was injured in a shooting Thursday.

The Louisville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (Louisville ATF) said it is helping the Bowling Green Police Department after a Bowling Green police officer was injured in a shooting.

Louisville ATF said no more details are available at this time.

Gov. Andy Beshear asked that Kentuckians keep the injured officer in their thoughts.

“We have learned of a reported incident in Bowling Green of an officer being shot and wounded. Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in prayer for this officer, their family and fellow officers,” Beshear Tweeted.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also voiced support for the officer.

“Please join Makenze and me in praying for a Bowling Green police officer who was injured in a shooting this evening. We’re thinking of this officer, their family, and the entire Bowling Green Police Department tonight,” he tweeted.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates.