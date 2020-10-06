Texas police officer accused of shooting Jonathan Price charged with murder

WOLFE CITY, TX – OCTOBER 05: People gather for a march, rally and candle light vigil in honor Jonathan Price on October 5, 2020 in Wolfe City, Texas. Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas has been charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Price on October 3, 2020 after Price was allegedly trying to stop a domestic dispute. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

WOLFE CITY, Texas — A police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town.

The Texas Rangers say Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas when Lucas opened fire Saturday night, killing Price.

The 22-year-old police officer was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail. Bail was set at $1 million.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lucas had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Family and friends of Price, who was 31, said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.