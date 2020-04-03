Police: Nine juveniles arrested, possibly connected to other recent burglaries, thefts at auto dealerships

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Nine boys between 11 and 17 years of age were taken into custody in Mississippi after a string of recent burglaries and new car auto thefts at local dealerships.

Southaven police said they were conducting surveillance late Thursday evening when they spotted a stolen 2017 Infiniti SUV casing the auto dealerships along Goodman Road. Seven juveniles got out of the vehicle and made their way into the parking lots of several of the dealerships.

That behavior was consistent with other burglaries and auto thefts in the metro area, police said.

All nine of the suspects were taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.