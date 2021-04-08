1 dead, 4 hospitalized after Bryan, Texas shooting

BRYAN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Police say one person is dead and four are injured in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas.

Authorities say the shooter is believed to be an employee of the business.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said officers from his department responded to reports of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. and found “several victims” at the scene, all of which were taken to the hospital. One victim died from their injuries.

Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said.

James provided an address for where the shooting happened but did not say what type of business is located at 350 Stone City Drive.

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said.

Nearby Jane Long Intermediate School confirmed the school is on lockdown but could not provide more information.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent agents and dogs to the scene of the shooting, said spokesman Deon Washington. He could not provide more detail on what happened and said “it’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Police asked people to stay away from the business.