Mother charged with slashing woman’s tire, pulling gun at custody exchange

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence is a problem for many across the Mid-South. Accoridng to Memphis Says No More, a campaign focused — in part– on raising awareness about domestic incidents, the Memphis Police Department responds to more than 40 domestic violence calls each day.

Digging deeper, we discovered as of June 2020 there has been a spike in aggravated assaults.

It’s a charged that one Memphis mother is now facing.

Police said it Keisha Campbell, her children’s father and another woman met in the 1400 block of Vollintine for a custody exchange. Campbell reportedly became angry that the second woman was there, leading to an argument between the two parents.

The woman went on to say she saw Campbell lean down next to the passenger front tire. The parents continued their conversation in the rear of the vehicle. The victim said she decided to turn on her back -up camera, and that’s when she saw Campbell pull out a gun.

The father jumped in the car and the woman began driving away with Campbell chasing the vehicle, all while screaming and pointing the gun.

Campbell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.