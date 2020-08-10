Police: Mississippi woman pulled machete while trying to steal ambulance

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a woman attempted to steal an ambulance and charged a paramedic with a machete.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the suspect began driving the ambulance Saturday night in Tupelo as medics were attending to a patient near the vehicle.

A paramedic was able to reach into the ambulance and turn off the engine, stopping the woman from driving it.

Tupelo police say she then exited the vehicle and charged a medic with a machete.

Police say the woman ran away but was caught by authorities a short time later.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the woman but say she faces misdemeanor charges.