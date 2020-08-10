Police: Mississippi woman pulled machete while trying to steal ambulance

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi say a woman attempted to steal an ambulance and charged a paramedic with a machete.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports the suspect began driving the ambulance Saturday night in Tupelo as medics were attending to a patient near the vehicle.
A paramedic was able to reach into the ambulance and turn off the engine, stopping the woman from driving it.
Tupelo police say she then exited the vehicle and charged a medic with a machete.
Police say the woman ran away but was caught by authorities a short time later.
Officials didn’t immediately identify the woman but say she faces misdemeanor charges.
- President Trump: Shots fired outside White House, situation under control
- Doctors: Children still at risk from virus when going back to school
- Trump’s unemployment benefit orders ‘are complete mess’
- LIVE: President Trump resumes briefing after being evacuated by Secret Service amid shooting outside White House
- All FedEx employees to receive 2% pay raise amid pandemic