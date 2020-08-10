Police: Mississippi boy, 13, playing with gun fatally shoots child

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi said a 13-year-old boy was arrested and accused of playing with a gun and fatally shooting another boy.

Biloxi police said the teen shooter was charged Sunday with manslaughter in the death of a “male under the age of 18.”

Police Maj. Christopher De Back said found the victim dead at the scene before 4 p.m.

De Back said the victim was hanging out with friends when the 13-year-old started playing with a gun, showing it off and pointing it at people. The firearm was discharged and the victim was fatally shot.

The 13-year-old was charged as an adult.

Additional information on him and the victim weren’t immediately released.