MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch alert for a woman and her four-month-old son.

Sabrina Ward, 29, and her son King Delbridge were reported missing Monday around 7:30 p.m. The woman’s grandmother reported them missing, and said she last spoke to her around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Man arrested for 9 gas station break-ins on birthday

Police said Ward is about 5’11” and 155 pounds.

If you see the mother and son, call police immediately.