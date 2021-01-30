Police: Memphis man killed in crash on I-24 East at I-65 South split in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis man was killed in a crash on I-65 South and I-24 East Friday night.

Metro police say the crash happened at around 9:45 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows 22-year-old Laterrell Cline II of Memphis was driving his 1994 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-65 at a high rate of speed in the far right lane.

As Cline approached the split, he suddenly crossed over into the far right lane of I-24 East for reasons unknown. As Cline crossed over, he swiped a Hyundai Elantra.

After impact, the Camaro went across all three lanes of I-24 East, traveled up an embankment and hit a bridge overpass.

Cline died at the scene while his passenger was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Elantra declined medical treatment at the scene.

All involved were wearing their seatbelts and there was no evidence at the scene to suggest that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.