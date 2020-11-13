Police: Memphis man intentionally burned down his parents’ house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he intentionally set his parents’ house on fire.

Police say 28-year-old Corderious Corley came to the house on Clearbrook Cove in Parkway Village at around 2 a.m. The home was destroyed but, police say no one was inside when firefighters got to the scene.

The fire happened back in September, but investigators didn’t develop any suspects until just recently when someone gave them an anonymous tip. That tip led police to Corley, who was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

Investigators say Corley set the house on fire because of problems with his mother, but police haven’t specified what those problems were. They also say Corley had severe burns on his body when investigators questioned him, but he allegedly claimed he got those burns because of a car fire.

Elisha Riley lives next door to the home that burned down.

“I mean, that’s your own mama and daddy bro,” Riley said, “It is your own parents house. That is kind of messed up.”

The home has not been repaired or rebuilt. Riley hopes it is, and he hopes Corley can repair the relationship with his parents.

“My prayers go out to them and everything,” Riley said, “I pray that they get better and that their family situation get better and everything.”

Corley is due in court next week.