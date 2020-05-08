Police: Memphis man charged with rape after he was caught having sex with teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with rape after he was reportedly caught having sex with a teen.

According to police, officers were called to the 2200 block of James Road after someone spotted a suspicious vehicle. Inside they found a 16-year-old girl and an exposed Decorius Smith.

The teen later told police that the 29-year-old suspect picked her up from a local apartment complex and they drove to the park where they had sex.

Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape.