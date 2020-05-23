Ridgeway basketball coach arrested on sexual battery charge; SCS says allegation involves student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a Ridgeway High School employee Friday on a charge of sexual battery, and Shelby County Schools says the incident involved contact with a student.

Court documents allege Wesley Henning inappropriately touched the victim on April 17 in the 2000 block of Ridgeway. The high school’s address is 2009 Ridgeway.

Henning is the boys basketball coach at the school.

The victim reportedly told police Henning massaged her shoulders and pressed his pelvis against her buttocks. When the victim walked away, Henning followed her and asked if he could touch her.

The victim said Henning laughed and purposely touched her on her thigh as he walked past her.

Shelby County Schools says Henning, who was identified as a teacher, was placed on administrative leave on April 22, five days after the alleged incident.

An SCS representative said he was placed on leave “pending the outcome of an investigation for an allegation of inappropriate contact with a student.”