Police: Memphis man accused of having sex with girl he knew was underage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he became involved in a sexual relationship with a girl he knew was underage.

It all came to light after the child’s mother discovered text messages between her daughter and a man later identified by police as Christopher Woods, authorities said. The messages indicated that the two were involved in a sexual relationship, one that Woods was reportedly encouraging the child to continue to participate in.

The victim later told investigators that she would sneak out of the house late at night to meet Woods for sex. She also stated that the 54-year-old knew she was underage before they started having sex.

During questioning, Woods reportedly confessed to the sexual relationship and even confirmed he knew the victim was a minor. He was charged with aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor- aggravated statutory rape.