Police: Memphis Lyft driver accused of raping passenger

Travis Pride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South Lyft driver was arrested and charged after a passenger claimed she was raped.

Travis Pride was accused of assaulting the woman at an apartment complex just off Macon Road in northeast Memphis.

The woman told police she asked for a ride home, but instead, Pride allegedly took her to Greenbrook at Shelby Farms, led her to a room and raped her. The woman stated she was too afraid to run from him.

Police searched Pride’s home and towed his car as part of the investigation.

He’s set to face a judge on Thursday.

