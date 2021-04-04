Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

This video provided by Mark Sung shows a man with a pole trashing an Asian-owned convenience store on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. Surveillance footage shows the man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass on the refrigerators. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a company that’s responsible for security at the transit center arrested Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas. He was arrested on charges that include robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats. (Mark Sung/Grace Lee Sung via AP)

An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday amid a nationwide spike in anti-Asian attacks. Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man has been arrested on charges that include robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats.

Since the attack, more than $30,000 has been raised through GoFundMe to cover the store’s damage