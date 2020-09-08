Police: Man wanted after shots fired into car with woman, two teens inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police issued an arrest warrant for a man they say opened fire on a car with two teens and his girlfriend inside.

According to police, officers were made aware of a domestic violence situation in Frayser late Monday evening involving John Hancock, 46, and his girlfriend. The woman and her sons were backing out of the driveway when Hancock allegedly fired shots into the car.

The woman was hit, but she was able to drive to a nearby location and call for help.

Hancock fled the scene before officers arrived on the scene. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on three counts of aggravated assault.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.