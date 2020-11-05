Police: Man wanted after Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Mississippi man is wanted after a shooting early Thursday morning that sent one person to a Memphis hospital.

Around 12:45 a.m., Holly Springs officers were called to the hospital after a man was transported with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Detectives said the suspected shooter is Ronardo Wilson, 46, of Holly Springs. He has not been taken into custody. If you know anything about this incident, call the Holly Springs Police Department at (662) 252-2122.