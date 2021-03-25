Man walks into North Memphis fire station with gunshot wound; two other shooting victims found in North Memphis, Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man walked into a fire station in North Memphis with a gunshot wound, while first responders found two other shooting victims in North Memphis and Frayser Thursday evening.

Police say the victim arrived at the fire station at the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Lambert Street. First responders transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the location of where the shooting took place is unknown at this point.

Memphis Police say officers responded to another shooting in North Memphis that may be related on Clarksdale Avenue near May Street. The victim of that shooting also went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say yet another shooting victim was found in Frayser. Officers responded to the scene at the fire station on Whitney Avenue near North Trezevant Street. Police say that victim is in non-critical condition.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.