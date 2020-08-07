Police: Man shot outside of southwest Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot outside of a southwest Memphis store.

Police say the victim was shot outside of the Western Park Food Market on South Third Street.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4315 S. Third at Western Park Food Market.



Prelim info – A male victim was shot outside the store. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 7, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.