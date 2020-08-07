Police: Man shot outside of southwest Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot outside of a southwest Memphis store.
Police say the victim was shot outside of the Western Park Food Market on South Third Street.
The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
