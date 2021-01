MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot during a carjacking in Oakhaven Friday night.

Officers found the victim on East Shelby Drive near Brandy Station Road. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say an armed man shot the victim and took his black 2004 Mercedes. Police did not release any information describing the suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.