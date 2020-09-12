Police: Man shot at East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at an East Memphis gas station Friday night.
Police responded to a shooting at the Exxon gas station at Poplar and Highland. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say no suspect information was given. Police have not said what led to this shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
