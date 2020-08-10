Police: Man shot after firing at officer charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with atttempted second-degree murder in connection to a recent officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

Avit Taylor, 29, was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a gun, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property and drug possession.

According to police, several officers were in the area of Quince and Mt. Moriah in East Memphis, patrolling and on the lookout for car prowlers when the Taylor drove a Nissan 350Z drove past them driving recklessly.

Officers tried to pull him over, but he refused and eventually bailed out of the vehicle in the 4900 block of Quince.

While being chased on foot by at least one officer, Taylor allegedly turned and fired several shots. The officer returned fire and struck Taylor once, authorities said.

A picture of Taylor has not been released.