Police: Man shot after dragging Arkansas officer with car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after he was shot by an Arkansas police officer following a confrontation in which he is accused of dragging the officer with his car.

Little Rock police were trying to determine during a “driving without owner consent” call if the man was the owner of a vehicle he was in Saturday morning.

Investigators allege the man tried to flee the scene, dragging one of the officers whose hand and weapon became stuck in one of the car’s doors. During the struggle to free himself, the officer fired his gun, hitting the driver in the leg, police said.

The vehicle sped away but was found a short distance away with the injured driver, who was later taken to a hospital.