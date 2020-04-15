Police: Man sets Whitehaven home on fire after being told to leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he intentionally set a house on fire after being asked to leave.

According to police, officers responded to a Whitehaven home on Tuesday and found Jeremi Hampton in the middle of the street holding a hatchet. He was detained by police on the scene.

The homeowner told authorities that Hampton became upset after he was caught burning holes in a couch and was asked to leave. He grabbed a hatchet and tried to cut the homeowner.

Hampton then allegedly went outside and attacked the man’s truck, breaking all the windows, side view mirrors and lights. He even put several dents into the body of the vehicle, officers said.

But his spree didn’t end there. According to the homeowner, Hampton then broke 14 windows in the home and then set the couch on fire, saying he was going to kill the homeowner and the police.

Two people were still inside the home when Hampton set it on fire, police said. One woman was able to escape on her own, while first responders had to help an unconscious man from the scene.

That victim had his feet bound with the microwave cord. He also had cuts and burns to his arm, head and face. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Hampton was charged with aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, vandalism and aggravated arson. His bond was set at $150,000.