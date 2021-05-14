Police: Man seriously injured after home invasion robbery in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was seriously injured following what authorities believe was a home invasion early Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Looney Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Preliminary information suggests the man was the victim of a home invasion robbery during which three Black males entered the home armed. Authorities did not provide a description of the suspects or what they took.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.