MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released video of a man they say was involved in a robbery in Berclair.

Police said the suspect and another man approached the victim in the parking lot of Kroger on Summer Avenue in Berclair and forced the man to pull money from his bank account.

The suspects allegedly told the man they knew where he lived and threatened to go after his wife if he did not comply.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.