Police: Man killed, woman injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police a man was shot and killed, and a woman was injured in Frayser Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on William Tell Drive near Orman Avenue.

Police found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead on the scene. Police say a woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers have detained a man in connection with this shooting. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting marks the second homicide of 2021.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.