Police: Man killed in overnight Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed in an overnight shooting Binghampton.
Police say officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Timber Lane near Dell Avenue at around midnight. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
