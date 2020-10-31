Police: Man killed in overnight Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed in an overnight shooting Binghampton.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Timber Lane near Dell Avenue at around midnight. Officers found one man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

Around midnight, officers responded to a shooting at 205 Timber Lane. One adult male was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 31, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.