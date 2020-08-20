Police: Man injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Robbiedon.

While initial reports indicated the victim was a juvenile, Memphis Police say the victim was an adult man. The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the victim knows the suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.