Police: Man injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 2900 block of Robbiedon.
While initial reports indicated the victim was a juvenile, Memphis Police say the victim was an adult man. The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Police say the victim knows the suspect.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
