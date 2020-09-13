Police: Man shot at club in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot at a club in Hickory Hill late Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened at a club at 6642 Winchester Road. The victim reportedly told police he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend inside of the club. As he was leaving, he heard several gunshots and realized he had been hit.

Memphis Police say the victim then drove himself to 6565 Mt. Moriah, where officers later found him. He went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim told officers he didn’t see who shot him but believed his ex-girlfriend was the shooter. Memphis Police spoke to a witness on the scene who also said he didn’t see the shooter but heard gunshots and was aware that the victim’s car had been struck.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 6565 Mount Moriah Road.



If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.