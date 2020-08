MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been found shot to death near a store on South Highland.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 935 South Highland.

Memphis Police say officers found the victim and pronounced him dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this point.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 935 S. Highland. One male has been located and has been pronounced deceased on the scene. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-545-COPS. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 21, 2020

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.