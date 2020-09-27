Police: Man found shot to death in Whitehaven

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call at home on Lawndale Drive near Neely Road.

Officers found the a gunshot victim inside of the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News