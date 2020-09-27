Police: Man found shot to death in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting call at home on Lawndale Drive near Neely Road.

Officers found the a gunshot victim inside of the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No additional info is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.