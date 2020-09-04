Police: Man found shot to death in the middle of the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street Thursday night.

At just after 9 PM, Memphis Police found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street on Lounette Street near Armistead Avenue.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 9:02 pm, officers responded to the scene of a shooting victim at 2986 Lounette Street.



Police say no suspect information was given.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.