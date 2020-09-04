Police: Man found shot to death in the middle of the street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street Thursday night.
At just after 9 PM, Memphis Police found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street on Lounette Street near Armistead Avenue.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say no suspect information was given.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
