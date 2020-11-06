Police: Man fatally shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been fatally shot in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at E. Person Avenue near Lapaloma Street. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Lapaloma at E. Person. One male shooting victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect(s) fled in a gold or beige sedan. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2020

Memphis Police say the potential suspect or suspects fled the scene in a gold or beige sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.