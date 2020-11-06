Police: Man fatally shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been fatally shot in South Memphis.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at E. Person Avenue near Lapaloma Street. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Police say the potential suspect or suspects fled the scene in a gold or beige sedan.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
