Police: Man fatally shot in South Memphis

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been fatally shot in South Memphis.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at E. Person Avenue near Lapaloma Street. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say the potential suspect or suspects fled the scene in a gold or beige sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Latest News

More News