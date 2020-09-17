Police: Man fatally shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot and killed in North Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Calvert Avenue near Oriole Street. Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3021 Calvert Avenue. One male was located with a gunshot wound. The victim has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 17, 2020

Police have not said what may have led up to this shooting.

WREG HAS spoken with numerous residents who knew the victim. They say he had just gotten out of prison and was working on a promising rap career.

They claim this shooting happened over social media comments gone wrong.

Memphis Police say that two male suspects fled the scene in an older, green Mercedes Benz. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.