Police: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis Friday evening.
Police say the victim was shot in the area of Hollywood and Devoy.
The victim reportedly was able to drive himself to Methodist North, where he is currently in critical condition. Memphis Police say no additional information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
