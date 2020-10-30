Police: Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis Friday evening.

Police say the victim was shot in the area of Hollywood and Devoy.

The victim reportedly was able to drive himself to Methodist North, where he is currently in critical condition. Memphis Police say no additional information is available at this time.

Crump Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at Hollywood and Devoy. One adult male was struck and drove himself to Methodist North. The victim is in critical condition. There is no additional information available at the point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.