Man dead after shooting near North Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed in a shooting in a parking lot near a North Memphis nightclub Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting near Hughes Night Club at just after 4 AM Sunday morning.

Officers reportedly found one victim with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The club’s owner, Roy Hughes, tells WREG the shooting didn’t happen at his club. Hughes says he heard shots being fired in the area and took cover.

Memphis Police say the suspect was wearing a mask and a white shirt.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

