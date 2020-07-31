Police: Man critically injured after shooting at airport area club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was injured in a shooting in the airport area Friday afternoon.
Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to 3918 Winchester Road near Getwell Road, the address of The Pony club.
Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a blue Toyota Camry.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
