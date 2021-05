MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital after being shot and crashing into a building early Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to 4841 Summer Avenue and found that a man occupying a van had struck a building. The man had also been shot, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

One person has been detained.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.