Police: Man, child injured in shooting on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man and a child were injured in a shooting on 385 near Kirby Parkway.

Police say the man was shot and transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police did not say whether that child had been shot. Police say the child is now in non-critical condition.

The juvenile shooting victim is now listed as non- critical.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2020

Memphis Police released a traffic alert saying the eastbound exit ramp to I-240 from westbound 385 is shut down until further notice.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.