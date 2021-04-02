MPD: Party crasher shoots and kills man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting last month at a birthday party in Frayser.

Police said Cordareo Vaughn, 32, crashed the party at the Breezy Point Apartments on Raja Drive and shot a man who tried to get him to leave.

A woman told investigators she was having a birthday party and Vaughn and several other men she did not know showed up uninvited.

Price said she later turned down the music to end the party and Vaughn became hostile and told her to turn the music back on. She said that’s when her cousin, Alvin Cross, confronted Vaughn. The two began struggling, and Vaughn shot him.

When police got there, they found Cross dead on the kitchen floor and said he had been shot in the chest. Witnesses told officers several of the men who crashed the party had long guns in their pockets and said they saw Vaughn pull out a long gun and shoot Cross two to three times.

No one answered the door at the apartment on Vanyu Court Friday.

Police said Thursday the Multi-Agency Gang Unit and North Main Task Force spotted Vaughn at Poplar and Cleveland and took him into custody.

Detectives said Vaughn admitted to being at the party and being involved in a fight but said he was too high and intoxicated to remember what happened.

Vaugh has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 2009. He has been arrested before for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

He will make his first appearance before a judge on April 8.