Police: Man caught driving stolen vehicle admits to recent carjackings, attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he was reportedly caught driving a stolen vehicle and confessed to being involved in at least two carjackings.

Derrick Chism was charged with employment of a firearm, carjacking and attempted aggravated robbery after being taken into custody on Wednesday.

The crime spree reportedly began in October 2019 when a woman was approached by an armed man in the 1800 block of South Perkins, police said. The man demanded she get out of her car and then took off.

That vehicle was recovered by officers and Chism’s fingerprints were found inside, police said.

On February 18, a red Toyota Camry was stolen from the 1800 block of Dorrie Lane. That vehicle was then used roughly a week later in an attempted robbery at the Superlo on Quince.

The victim said she was able to run away while a witness gathered the suspect’s tag and vehicle information.

On February 26, officers were traveling down Getwell when they spotted Chism driving the stolen car. He was taken into custody, at which time he reportedly admitted to being involved in the crimes.